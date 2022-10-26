DuPage County Board approves $5M property tax break

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill, (WLS) -- The DuPage County Board Tuesday approved a $5 million property tax abatement.

Board member Jim Zay proposed the property tax abatement during a board meeting in September after a presentation about the county having a $40 million surplus due to "better-than-expected tax revenues and cost-control measures."

"The County has received hundreds of millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds and increases in sales tax revenue, while our residents are dealing with rising costs due to inflation and declines in the stock market," Zay said. "We need to provide any help we can to our residents."

The abatement will be a one-time reduction in the county's property tax levy, providing homeowners financial relief.