Video shows car weave through bicyclists during 'Bike the Drive'

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Frightening video shows a car driving erratically around bicycle riders during Sunday's "Bike the Drive" event.

The annual event took place Sunday morning on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, with most lanes of the road shut down to car traffic to allow thousands to ride their bikes on the roadway.

Video taken by cyclist Jeff Ulich near McCormick Place shows three northbound lanes of traffic dedicated to cyclists, with cars restricted to a single lane.

A person in a red car is then seen driving in the lanes dedicated to cyclists, weaving in and around the bike riders.

There were no reports of crashes or injuries from the event, which had 16,000 cyclists register.

