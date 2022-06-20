Rollover accident: Dump truck filled with crushed concrete crashes on I-90, blocking lanes, ISP says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A truck tractor dump-trailer loaded with crushed concrete crashed on the Interstate 90 Monday afternoon, Illinois State Police said.The rollover crash happened at about 1:57 p.m. on the I-90 westbound at milepost 61.4 in north suburban Hoffman Estates, ISP said. Police have not said if anyone was injured.Lanes 3, 4 and the right shoulder are blocked, ISP said. Traffic is getting by in lanes 1 and 2.The crash investigation is in its infancy and no further is available at this time, ISP said.