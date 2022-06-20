rollover crash

Rollover accident: Dump truck filled with crushed concrete crashes on I-90, blocking lanes, ISP says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Dump truck crashes on I-90, blocking lanes, ISP says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A truck tractor dump-trailer loaded with crushed concrete crashed on the Interstate 90 Monday afternoon, Illinois State Police said.

The rollover crash happened at about 1:57 p.m. on the I-90 westbound at milepost 61.4 in north suburban Hoffman Estates, ISP said. Police have not said if anyone was injured.

SEE ALSO | 1 killed in fiery Gresham crash after vehicle hits bridge support: Chicago police

Lanes 3, 4 and the right shoulder are blocked, ISP said. Traffic is getting by in lanes 1 and 2.

The crash investigation is in its infancy and no further is available at this time, ISP said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hoffman estatesrollover crashillinois state policetruck crashtraffictraffic accidenttruckstraffic delaycrash
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROLLOVER CRASH
8 injured, 4 kids seriously hurt in north suburban crash, ISP says
Will County crash: Semi rolls with 7K pounds of frozen pies inside
1 killed in rollover crash on I-94, Illinois State Police say
At least 20 college baseball players injured in rollover bus crash
TOP STORIES
Man shot, killed outside North Chicago nightclub
Woman severely injured in Rogers Park attempted sex assault
College basketball star killed in NYC mass shooting, 8 others wounded
South Shore voting rights panel held ahead of IL Primary Election
Lightfoot wants 24th Ward alderman to be replaced by his sister
Cambodian catches world's largest recorded freshwater fish
Police didn't try to open Uvalde classroom doors during attack: Source
Show More
Shooting near concert kills teen, wounds 3 others, including officer
Stranger who moved into Chicago home reveals why she refuses to leave
Recession 'is not inevitable,' US Treasury Secretary says
CPD officer injured in large fight in Lakeview
Rep. Adam Kinzinger receives death threat after Jan. 6 hearing
More TOP STORIES News