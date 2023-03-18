DuSable Lake Shore Drive shut down in South Loop for police activity; CPD officer struck by vehicle

CHICAGO (WLS) -- DuSable Lake Shore Drive is shut down in both directions from Balbo to 18th Street for police activity, city officials said.

The Office of Emergency Management tweeted about the closure, simply saying it was for "police activity."

Chicago fire officials and Chicago police confirmed an officer was struck by a vehicle and injured in that area but have not commented on the circumstances that led up to that injury.

Both CFD and CPD said no one was shot.

No further details have been released. How long DuSable Lake Shore Drive would remain shut down is not known. Drivers should avoid the area.