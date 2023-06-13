DuSable Lake Shore Drive road resurfacing prompts more lane closures overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you use DuSable Lake Shore Drive to get around Chicago, you should be aware of some overnight closures.

Beginning at 7 p.m. Monday June 12, southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive is reduced to one lane between Lawrence Avenue and Irving Park Road. No ramps are impacted. All lanes are expected to reopen around 6 a.m.

Tuesday, June 13 at 7 p.m. southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive is reduced to one lane between Lawrence Avenue and Irving Park Road. No ramps are impacted. All lanes are expected to reopen around 6 a.m.

Northbound lanes will also be reduced Tuesday starting at 7 p.m., to two lanes between LaSalle Drive and Lawrence Avenue. Then at 10 p.m., it will be reduced to one lane between the same points. No ramps are impacted. All lanes will reopen around 6 a.m.

Wednesday, June 14 starting at 7 p.m. northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be reduced to one lane between LaSalle and Lawrence with no ramp impacts. All lanes will reopen at approximately 6 a.m.

Southbound lanes will also be reduced Wednesday starting at 8 p.m., to one lane between Lawrence Avenue and Irving Park Road. Beginning at 1 a.m., moving ramp closures will have ramps closed for approximately an hour at a time.

All lanes are set to reopen around 6 a.m.

The speed limit will also be reduced to 35 mph in work zones. Signs will be posted.

Detours will be posted. Drivers should be aware of the closures and seek alternate routes if possible.