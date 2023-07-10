Woman killed in wrong-way DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash that injured 15 others ID'd, officials say

1 person is dead and 15 injured after a wrong-way Chicago crash involving a CTA bus on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Kenwood, CPD and CFD say.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman has died and 15 are injured after a fiery wrong-way crash involving a CTA bus early Sunday morning on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

A man was driving a Dodge Journey south in the northbound lanes of the 4500-block of DLSD just before 6 a.m. when the SUV hit a northbound CTA bus, CPD said.

The driver was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A woman who was a passenger in the SUV was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she is also in critical condition, and another woman, who was a passenger in the SUV, was taken to U of C, where she died, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office later identified the woman killed as 37-year-old Charice Rush. She died from multiple blunt-force injuries.

The bus driver and 12 passengers were taken to an area hospital in good condition, Chicago fire officials said.

The CTA said northbound 6 Jackson Park Express buses were temporarily rerouted due to street blockage. The reroute ended just after noon.

The northbound lanes of DLSD were closed in the area, near Kenwood, CFD said. Traffic was being diverted off the Drive at 47th Street.

The roadway reopened sometime before 1:40 p.m. It was not immediately clear why the SUV was driving the wrong way, but the medical examiner ruled the crash an accident.

