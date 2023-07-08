Truck carrying about 35K pounds of frozen chicken rolls over on I-290 in Hillside: ISP

HILLSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- A truck carrying tens of thousands of pounds of frozen chicken rolled over on Interstate 290 early Saturday morning, Illinois State Police said.

Police said it happened in the eastbound lanes of I-290 at Mannheim Road in west suburban Hillside just before 6 a.m.

The semi, which was carrying about 35,000 pounds of frozen chicken, rolled over, causing a ramp to close. That ramp was still closed at 2:30 p.m., but should open shortly, police said.

Police did not say if anyone was injured. Officials did not immediately provide further information about the crash.