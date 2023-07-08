WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Truck carrying about 35K pounds of frozen chicken rolls over on I-290 in Hillside: ISP

Ramp closed at Mannheim Road, Illinois State Police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, July 8, 2023 8:03PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

HILLSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- A truck carrying tens of thousands of pounds of frozen chicken rolled over on Interstate 290 early Saturday morning, Illinois State Police said.

Police said it happened in the eastbound lanes of I-290 at Mannheim Road in west suburban Hillside just before 6 a.m.

The semi, which was carrying about 35,000 pounds of frozen chicken, rolled over, causing a ramp to close. That ramp was still closed at 2:30 p.m., but should open shortly, police said.

Police did not say if anyone was injured. Officials did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW