Part of SB DuSable Lake Shore Drive closed for 'precautionary bridge repairs' at McFetridge Dr: CDOT

NotifyChicago: 3 SB lanes to close on DuSable LSD at McFetridge Dr south of Roosevelt due to precautionary bridge repairs. Expect delays, seek alternate route. — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) October 9, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Part ofis closed Saturday as crews work on "precautionary bridge repairs."Three southbound lanes of DuSable LSD at East McFetridge Drive are closed until the repairs to the bridge are complete, the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) said.McFetridge Dr. is south of Roosevelt Road between the Field Museum and Soldier Field.The work is expected to take several hours.Motorists are asked to take alternate routes and avoid driving in the area, for the time being, CDOT said.Officials also said to expect major delays in both directions of DuSable LSD with Columbus Drive closed Sunday for the