DuSable Museum celebrates premiere of new film, exhibit

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a new film executive produced by the DuSable Museum of African American History."Equiano.Stories" was made for Instagram. It tells the story of Olaudah Equiano. He was kidnapped in West Africa in 1756 and enslaved. Equiano went on to write a bestselling memoir.The film is coming out on Instagram stories Wednesday, February 16.The museum also has a new exhibit, Equiano, opening February 16. It highlights Equiano's village life and customs.