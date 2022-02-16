Community & Events

DuSable Museum celebrates premiere of new film, exhibit

By Michelle Corless
EMBED <>More Videos

DuSable Museum celebrates premiere of new film, exhibit

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a new film executive produced by the DuSable Museum of African American History.

"Equiano.Stories" was made for Instagram. It tells the story of Olaudah Equiano. He was kidnapped in West Africa in 1756 and enslaved. Equiano went on to write a bestselling memoir.

The film is coming out on Instagram stories Wednesday, February 16.

The museum also has a new exhibit, Equiano, opening February 16. It highlights Equiano's village life and customs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagowashington parkhistoryblack historyblack history monthrace and culture
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Winter storm to bring heavy rain, ice before dumping inches of snow
Missing woman found dead in Lindenhurst after boyfriend dies in crash
Girl who vanished in 2019 found alive in hidden room under staircase
Bruce Lee sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for Chicago White Sox ti...
Latest Illinois school mask mandate ruling sparks more confusion
1 arrested after Metra conductor robbed at gunpoint at Chicago station
CPD lieutenant sues UIC Law claiming discrimination against white cops
Show More
Missing Antioch man's body found, officials say
Some Russian troops moved to firing positions near Ukraine: Sources
Link card fraud? Local women say their grocery benefits were hacked
Business owners frustrated by lack of Chicago plan to lift mandates
Fast Track restaurant closing after more than 30 years
More TOP STORIES News