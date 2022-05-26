voting

Chicago early voting delayed again; downtown supersite to now open to May 31

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you were planning to get an early start on voting for the June 28 primary election, you're going to have to wait a little longer.

Early voting in Chicago has been delayed for a second time, the city's Board of Elections said Wednesday.

Early voting was originally set to begin Thursday, May 19, but was pushed back one week to accommodate changes to the ballot, officials said, including the removal of the city ward map referendum question.

However, due to the second delay, early voting will now begin on May 31 at 9 a.m. at the Loop supersite on North Clark Street.

Vote by mail ballots that were scheduled to start going out on May 19 will also be pushed back and begin to ship at the end of the month.

Early voting will begin at 9 a.m. on May 31 at the Chicago Board of Election Supersite located at 191 North Clark Street. The site will be open through Election Day for the following hours:

  • Weekdays: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

  • Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

  • Sunday: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.


  • Election Day (June 28): 6:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.


    • There will be extended weekday hours, 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m., from June 20 to June 24.

    All early voting sites are open to all Chicago voters regardless of where they live in the city. You can also register to vote, as well as register name changes and address updates, at any early voting site. In order to register or make changes to your voter registration, you will need two forms of ID, one of which must show your current address.
