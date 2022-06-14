voting

Early voting Chicago 2022: Suburban commuters can soon vote at Union Station

Another Chicago voting option will soon be available downtown
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Illinois voting: Suburban commuters can soon vote at Union Station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Suburban residents will soon be able to cast their early voting ballots for the Illinois primary at Chicago's Union Station.

Commuters coming into the city by train will be able to utilize the new polling place at 500 W. Jackson Blvd. for a more convenient way to vote, county officials said.

The additional voting location arrives as the Cook County Clerk's Office is expanding early voting this week at more than 50 suburban locations.

Voters can head to any location to vote early prior to the Illinois primary Election Day, Tuesday, June 28.
