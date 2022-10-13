East Chicago teacher had 'kill list,' police say, with names of students and staff

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- East Chicago, Indiana, police said a teacher is in custody after allegedly telling a student she had a "kill list" for other students and staff at her school.

Police said officers were called to St. Stanislaus School at 4930 Indianapolis Blvd at about 5 p.m. Wednesday. There, the principal and assistant principal told them a student told their counselor that their fifth grade teacher made comments to them about killing herself, students and staff at the school.

Police said the teacher told the student she had a list and that the student was at the bottom of that list.

According to police, the teacher was immediately taken to the principal's office, where she allegedly admitted that she did make those statements and did have a "kill list."

Police say during that conversation the teacher named a specific student on her list, but did not give the full list.

The principal sent the teacher home and told her not to return to the school pending an investigation.

East Chicago police said the student alerted their counselor to the teacher's comments around 12:45 p.m. but police were not called until four hours later, after the teacher was allowed to leave.

Thursday morning, police took the teacher into custody at her Griffith home without incident.

The investigation is ongoing and active, police said. No further details have been released. No charges against the teacher have been announced.