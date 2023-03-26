Chicago shooting: Man found shot to death in East Garfield Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found shot to death on Chicago's West Side on Sunday morning, police said.

A 32-year-old man, shot in the chest, was found in the East Garfield Park neighborhood's 3000 block of West Madison Street at about 5:52 a.m., police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

