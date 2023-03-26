WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago shooting: Man shot to death while driving in Little Village; responding CPD officer injured

ByMaher Kawash and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, March 26, 2023 10:20AM
Man fatally shot while driving on SW Side; responding officer injured
EMBED <>More Videos

A Little Village, Chicago shooting left a man shot and killed. A police officer was injured while responding to the 2200 block of South Sawyer Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a Sunday morning shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.

The shooting happened in the Little Village neighborhood's 2200 block of South Sawyer Avenue at about 2 a.m., police said. A 25-year-old man was driving southbound on Sawyer Avenue when someone fired into his vehicle.

The officers who responded to scene were met by an unruly group of people. Someone threw an object at the officers, striking one on the head, before fleeing the scene.

The Chicago Fire Department transported the officer to a hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area four detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW