Chicago shooting: Man shot to death while driving in Little Village; responding CPD officer injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a Sunday morning shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.

The shooting happened in the Little Village neighborhood's 2200 block of South Sawyer Avenue at about 2 a.m., police said. A 25-year-old man was driving southbound on Sawyer Avenue when someone fired into his vehicle.

The officers who responded to scene were met by an unruly group of people. Someone threw an object at the officers, striking one on the head, before fleeing the scene.

The Chicago Fire Department transported the officer to a hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area four detectives are investigating.

