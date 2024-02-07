2 officers shot in East Lansdowne, Pennsylvania; police surround burning home

EAST LANSDOWNE, Penn. -- Two police officers were shot Wednesday afternoon when they responded to reports of a shooting at a home in Pennsylvania.

It happened in East Lansdowne, Delaware County.

Sources said an 11-year-old was shot inside the home in the unit block of Lewis Avenue.

As soon as officers arrived, a person started shooting at them, sources told our sister station, 6ABC Action News in Philadelphia. Two officers were hit and the suspect retreated into the home, sources said.

A fire started at the home about 15 minutes after officers arrived.

The fire has been raging out of control with only one fire hose being sprayed on the structure. A number of firefighters and other first responders were staging down the street but were not being allowed closer to the blaze out of concern for their safety.

There were no additional shots fired, but sources said authorities fear the child and suspect may still be in the home.

One of the officers is with the Lansdowne Police Department and the other is with the East Lansdowne Police Department, Action News has learned.

Chopper video showed a police officer being carried away from the scene and being put in an ambulance. A SWAT vehicle was also seen breaking down a wall of the home.

Both police officers were conscious and alert at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

About 40 minutes later flames could be seen coming from the roof and the windows of the initial home police responded to.

A man who lives nearby described the frightening scene.

"There was rapid gunfire. I was just sitting on the couch, then I heard, 'Pop! Pop! Pop!' Peaked out to see, then literally 10 seconds later cops were coming out from everywhere in every direction yelling, 'Active shooter! Close your door,'" he said.

Another neighbor said SWAT team members helped him safely evacuate from his home.

"I heard a lot of gunshots as I just came from the store and then I smelled the smoke about 10 minutes later. And I just seen cops come everywhere, running in their vests and everything," said one resident. "I heard (them) yelling 'active shooter, get in the house, barricade, don't come out,'" another person said.

