How to add more vegetables to your diet by hiding them in your favorite foods

Here's how to add more fruits and vegetables to your diet by hiding them in your favorite foods.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A healthy body starts with a healthy diet, and means includes getting in all of your fruits and vegetables.

If you have a sweet tooth, you've probably heard that dessert and nutrients don't go hand-in-hand. But that isn't always the case.

There are plenty of ways to add those much needed nutrients in veggies to your favorite treats, without compromising the taste.

The great thing about veggie purees is they can actually add moisture to thinks like cakes and breads, Chopping Block Chef Lisa Counts said.

When it comes to switching up your diet, its best to start small. Here is a quick recipe to get you started, courtesy of Chef Counts:

Chocolate beet bread

Ingredients: 1/2 cup cooked beets, pureed 1 cup all-purpose flour 1/4 cup cocoa powder 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1 whole egg, 1 egg white, 1/2 cup butter, 3 tablespoons maple syrup or honey, 1/3 cup unsweetened applesauce, 1/3 cup non-dairy yogurt, 1 teaspoon vanilla, 1/2 teaspoon instant espresso and optional 1/3 cup dark chocolate chips or chunks.

Directions:

Cook beets, peel, puree.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Spray one 9 inches by 5 inches loaf pan with nonstick spray and line the bottom with parchment paper.

Measure the flour, cocoa, baking soda, and salt together. Whisk to combine.

In a separate bowl, measure together melted butter, maple syrup or honey, applesauce, yogurt, vanilla, espresso, whole egg and beet puree. Whisk to combine.

Add dry ingredients to wet mixture and gently fold in just until all dry ingredients are incorporated.

In a separate bowl, whisk egg white until foamy and not liquidy. Fold into the other ingredients with the chocolate chips.

Transfer to prepared loaf pan and bake 45-50 minutes for single loaf or 18-22 minutes for four mini loaves. The loaf is ready when you gently press the top and it has a slight bounce or when toothpick inserted in the center comes out with a few crumbs attached.