Coronavirus Illinois: Bartlett preschooler tests positive for COVID-19

BARTLETT, Ill. (WLS) -- A young student at a preschool in northwest suburban Bartlett has tested positive for COVID-19, Elgin School District U-46 said in an email to parents.
The child goes to Independence Center for Early Learning, Superintendent Tony Sanders said.
The student has been in isolation for several days and families with children in the school have been notified.
"Please keep this student in your thoughts and prayers and please respect the student and his/her family during this incredibly difficult time. We will provide you with as much information and updates as possible," Sanders said.
The school serves students ages three to five.
Sanders said the district is making plans if it needs to remain closed after March 30, with more details on Phase 2 of the district's digital learning plan expected to be released Friday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
