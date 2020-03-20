Coronavirus

Coronavirus Illinois: Bartlett preschooler tests positive for COVID-19

(Shutterstock)

BARTLETT, Ill. (WLS) -- A young student at a preschool in northwest suburban Bartlett has tested positive for COVID-19, Elgin School District U-46 said in an email to parents.

The child goes to Independence Center for Early Learning, Superintendent Tony Sanders said.

RELATED: Coronavirus Illinois Deaths: 3 new COVID-19 fatalities reported as cases rise to 422, gov says in daily update

The student has been in isolation for several days and families with children in the school have been notified.

"Please keep this student in your thoughts and prayers and please respect the student and his/her family during this incredibly difficult time. We will provide you with as much information and updates as possible," Sanders said.

RELATED: Coronavirus cases: Map of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US, world



The school serves students ages three to five.

Sanders said the district is making plans if it needs to remain closed after March 30, with more details on Phase 2 of the district's digital learning plan expected to be released Friday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationbartlettelginhealthoutbreakcoronaviruscoronavirus illinoisvirus
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
COVID-19 economic relief: Burger King offers 2 free kids meals
Coronavirus death toll reaches 10,000 as pandemic worsens
Grand Princess passengers in quarantine refuse COVID-19 tests
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'If you violate this order, there will be consequences': Lightfoot orders sick to stay home
Illinois' COVID-19 cases rise to 422, including 4 deaths
What to know about Illinois' 422 COVID-19 cases
Oak Park shelter-in-place order takes effect
First responder couple put wedding on hold to save lives
Grand Princess passengers in quarantine refuse COVID-19 tests
Chicago Police Board votes to dismiss 2 officers
Show More
Family recreates canceled Disney vacation at home
Nonprofit disputes $56K charge for canceling event due to COVID-19
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy, cold Friday
Illinois' hospital bed numbers discouraging for COVID-19 patients
Spanish version of Trump's coronavirus guidelines added to CDC site
More TOP STORIES News