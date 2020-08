Chicago Public Schools to start school year with remote learning, Mayor Lightfoot, CPS announce

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, CPS announce all-remote start to school year

EMBED >More News Videos Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to make a major announcement about Chicago Public Schools Wednesday morning, with sources telling ABC7 that CPS will start the school year with all

EMBED >More News Videos As school districts release their fall plans, some doctors are weighing in on whether it's safe for students, teachers and school employees to return.

EMBED >More News Videos Depending on your age and grade, the plan involves in-person instruction, remote learning, or both.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools and Mayor Lori Lightfoot have announced Wednesday that CPS will start the school year with all-remote learning.The decision comes weeks after CPS proposed a hybrid model for most students featuring two days a week in class and three days at home. The district had been gathering online feedback from parents."The decision to begin the 2020-2021 CPS school year remotely during the first quarter is rooted in public health data and the invaluable feedback we've received from parents and families," said Mayor Lightfoot. "As we build out this remote learning model and seek to establish a hybrid learning model in the second quarter, we will continue to support and collaborate with parents and school leaders to create safe, sustainable learning environments for our students."The school district said it has made its decision based on feedback from parents and public health trends."As a district, we value parent feedback and we cannot overlook that a large percentage of parents have indicated they do not feel comfortable sending their students to school under a hybrid model for the start of the school year," said CPS CEO Dr. Janice K. Jackson. "I understand the uncertainty this pandemic has caused our parents, especially communities of color who have been disproportionately impacted. We are making every possible effort to provide a high-quality remote learning experience in the fall, utilizing live, virtual instruction for every student, every day, and we are committed to ongoing engagement and communication with parents."The school year will begin on September 8 and the district will stay with all-remote learning through the first quarter of the school year, ending on November 9. At that point, the district will re-evaluate the situation to determine if schools can move to a hybrid learning model. ."While Chicago remains in a better place than many other regions of the country as far as containing the virus and these recent trends are very concerning," said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. "This was a difficult decision and we very much hope to be able to move to a hybrid model for the next quarter as there is so much value to in-person learning."CPS said parents can expect a full day of learning with live instruction and some small group instruction."There are a lot of things that we've been talking about, attendance will be mandatory, we're returning to normal grading," Jackson said. "So again, there will be more of the traditional infrastructure that you see in a school setting. We're going to stand that up in a remote setting,"3048CPS said it wanted to give parents as much time as possible to plan for the fall and the district is still finalizing plans.City teachers argued conditions aren't safe enough for in-person learning as COVID-19 cases steadily rise.The CTU called the city's pivot a big win but the mayor says the threat plays no role in the city's final decision.CTU President Jesse Sharkey issued a statement after the announcement saying,Word of the CPS decision came Tuesday hours after talk of a teachers strike grew louder if CPS went ahead with in-person learning."One case and it's like everyone has to disperse anyway," said CPS parent Kordny Rainey-Robinson. "I understand where the teachers are coming from."