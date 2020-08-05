Chicago Public Schools to start school year with remote learning, Mayor Lightfoot, CPS announce

The decision comes weeks after CPS proposed a hybrid model for most students featuring two days a week in class and three days at home. The district had been gathering online feedback from parents.
"The decision to begin the 2020-2021 CPS school year remotely during the first quarter is rooted in public health data and the invaluable feedback we've received from parents and families," said Mayor Lightfoot. "As we build out this remote learning model and seek to establish a hybrid learning model in the second quarter, we will continue to support and collaborate with parents and school leaders to create safe, sustainable learning environments for our students."
The school district said it has made its decision based on feedback from parents and public health trends.
"As a district, we value parent feedback and we cannot overlook that a large percentage of parents have indicated they do not feel comfortable sending their students to school under a hybrid model for the start of the school year," said CPS CEO Dr. Janice K. Jackson. "I understand the uncertainty this pandemic has caused our parents, especially communities of color who have been disproportionately impacted. We are making every possible effort to provide a high-quality remote learning experience in the fall, utilizing live, virtual instruction for every student, every day, and we are committed to ongoing engagement and communication with parents."
The school year will begin on September 8 and the district will stay with all-remote learning through the first quarter of the school year, ending on November 9. At that point, the district will re-evaluate the situation to determine if schools can move to a hybrid learning model. .
"While Chicago remains in a better place than many other regions of the country as far as containing the virus and these recent trends are very concerning," said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. "This was a difficult decision and we very much hope to be able to move to a hybrid model for the next quarter as there is so much value to in-person learning."
CPS said parents can expect a full day of learning with live instruction and some small group instruction.
"There are a lot of things that we've been talking about, attendance will be mandatory, we're returning to normal grading," Jackson said. "So again, there will be more of the traditional infrastructure that you see in a school setting. We're going to stand that up in a remote setting,"3048
CPS said it wanted to give parents as much time as possible to plan for the fall and the district is still finalizing plans.
City teachers argued conditions aren't safe enough for in-person learning as COVID-19 cases steadily rise.
The CTU called the city's pivot a big win but the mayor says the threat plays no role in the city's final decision.
CTU President Jesse Sharkey issued a statement after the announcement saying, "Congratulations to the mayor for being willing to listen to the concerns of families, educators, community groups and health professionals. Now that she has stepped away from a dangerous Trump/DeVos scheme to force in-person learning this fall, we hope she will embrace guidelines set forth by real public health experts.
"We have 35 days until students report to school. Our remote learning experience must include the infrastructure, professional development, family outreach and staff support to make remote learning robust and enriching for every student. We have a long way to go and a short time to get there. CPS must immediately start planning transparently and in partnership with our union to provide every student the educational, social and emotional supports they need to learn and grow.
"We may not be teaching and supporting students in person this fall, but tens of thousands of teachers, clinicians, PSRPs, nurses, librarians and more stand ready to support our students through this pandemic. CPS' remote learning plan must vastly improve on student and family experiences from the spring, and experts on the ground-our members-must be equal partners with the district in crafting those remote learning plans.
"Our hardest-hit working families also desperately need and deserve support. The moratorium on evictions expires August 22, and the mayor must work with local and state officials to prevent the wave of evictions and foreclosures that threaten Chicago residents and many CPS families. She must work with community advocates to ensure that the city's essential workers have access to child care as they work through the pandemic. Her appointed Chicago Board of Education and CPS leaders must work with the Union and our partners in labor to aid every school worker in supporting our students.
"The mayor must step up her efforts to make sure that all of our residents and neighborhoods-particularly Black and Brown communities which have born the brunt of illness and death from the COVID-19 pandemic-are protected from the inequity that this virus has intensified. She must make her campaign commitment to equity a reality this summer by providing working families a guaranteed basic income, and every Chicagoan access to health care, living wages and affordable housing as we manage this pandemic.
"Instead of placing the onus on our members, who worked tirelessly in the spring and will do so again in the fall, the mayor and CPS CEO Janice Jackson need to take accountability for the district they lead. Mayoral control of both CPS and the Chicago Housing Authority wait list means we shouldn't have nearly 20,000 students in temporary living situations. It also means immediately taxing the rich to provide broadband Internet and devices to every child in CPS-not just 100,000-over the next five years.
"We need leadership in this city that supports the common good and provides the infrastructure to guarantee recovery for all in the era of COVID-19. Chicagoans deserve real equity, not intermittent corporate "charity" that does nothing to address systemic inequality. The mayor must move to address critical community needs by ending handouts to agencies like the Chicago Police Department, and instead, investing those funds into the needs of our school communities.
"Our students and their families are counting on us to help them withstand the trauma, loss and hardship that COVID has forced upon them. We call on the mayor and her handpicked Board of Ed to join us in transforming Chicago into a city grounded in true racial and economic justice. Anything less perpetuates the inequality that has plagued our city for generations-and that's not good enough."
Word of the CPS decision came Tuesday hours after talk of a teachers strike grew louder if CPS went ahead with in-person learning.
"One case and it's like everyone has to disperse anyway," said CPS parent Kordny Rainey-Robinson. "I understand where the teachers are coming from."