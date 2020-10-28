coronavirus chicago

CPS parents plan rallies calling for reopening classrooms despite Chicago Teacher's Union pushback

Chicago coronavirus cases surge as some parents call for schools reopening
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some Chicago Public Schools parents are planning rallies Wednesday morning, calling for school buildings to reopen.

The rallies are being held just hours before the monthly CPS Board of Education meeting.

CPS has announced it intends to bring some students back into the classroom, beginning in the second quarter, which starts next month, on Nov. 9.

RELATED: Chicago Teachers Union disagrees with some students' possible return to classroom next quarter

Pre-K and special education students will be allowed to come back if their parents choose. Later in the school year, CPS officials said they plan to slowly phase in other students.

While some parents agree with the idea of bringing kids back, the Chicago Teacher's Union does not, calling the plan a dangerous strategy. They believe sending young vulnerable children back to the classroom is very risky.

RELATED: Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 4K coronavirus cases, 46 deaths; some high school winter sports 'on hold,' Pritzker says

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said the plan to bring some students back is because many are simply not being served well while learning remotely.

Families whose children are eligible to return first to schools must decide by Wednesday if they will. Those who choose to continue remote learning will not be able to enroll in in-person learning until the third quarter. But those who choose in-person can opt out at any time for any reason.

Two parent rallies are planned Wednesday morning. One is expected to take place outside Mount Greenwood Elementary School at 8 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagoloopcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagochicago public schoolscpschicago teachers unioncoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
New Chicago COVID-19 restrictions take effect Friday
Illinois reports 4K new COVID-19 cases, some winter sports 'on hold'
Sisters hold down, stab employee 27 times after being told to wear mask in store: CPD
New Chicago COVID-19 restrictions take effect Friday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Chicago COVID-19 restrictions take effect Friday
Report: Trump had $270M in debt forgiven for Trump Tower Chicago
Man who attacked R. Kelly in Chicago jail gets life sentence for racketeering, murder
Hot dog soup? A Chicago-style classic
Sisters hold down, stab employee 27 times after being told to wear mask in store: CPD
Man convicted of killing CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer faces sentencing
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, warmer Wednesday
Show More
Over 4K pounds of Trader Joe's fish recalled: FDA
Illinois reports 4K new COVID-19 cases, some winter sports 'on hold'
Mom charged after lying about baby in stolen car: CPD
Wendy's offers free chicken sandwich for 2 weeks
Lovers rob 6 Chicago area banks, lead cops on 100-mile chase into Ind.: FBI
More TOP STORIES News