Chicago Teachers Union delegates meet Wednesday to formalize strike date

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Teachers Union's House of Delegates meets Wednesday to finalize a strike date.

Last week, the union filed a formal notice of intent to strike after members overwhelming voted to authorize the strike. That started the clock ticking on a 10-day cooling off period. The earliest day for a possible strike to begin is on Monday, October 7.

The city has offered 16 percent raises over five years for CPS teachers. The Chicago Teachers Union, however, is still pressuring the city for more nurses, counselors and librarians. Wages and healthcare costs are the primary issues.

RELATED: Chicago Public Schools seek public support in teacher contract negotiations with new website

Chicago Public Schools launched a new website Monday to take their case directly to the public.

Meanwhile, Chicago Park District workers and CPS support staff members including bus aides and classroom assistants are ready to strike over pay, benefits, workplace issues and job parameters.

Their union hand delivered strike notices to the mayor's office at City Hall and they could walk out within the next two weeks.
