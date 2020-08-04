coronavirus chicago

CTU to discuss possible strike over CPS hybrid-learning plan

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Teachers Union plans to hold an emergency meeting next week to discuss a possible strike.

Union members are not happy with Chicago Public Schools' hybrid-learning school year plan, citing safety issues because of COVID-19.

Any walkout would ultimately require a yes vote from 75% of the full CTU membership.

CTU members rallied and made their voices, and horns heard Monday.

CPS responded in a statement Tuesday, saying "Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our students and staff, and Chicago Public Schools won't open its doors on September 8 if public health officials don't deem it safe to do so. We continue to gather community feedback and closely monitor the public health data before making any final determinations for what learning will look like this fall."

Last fall's two-week CTU strike was the longest in CPS history.

Dozens of CTU teachers converged upon City Hall Monday afternoon as part of a caravan meant to express their refusal to physically go back into the classroom until is safe to do so.

As of now, Chicago Public Schools will be opening for modified in-person learning next month. But the city's teachers' union wants that plan scrapped for an all-remote model.

RELATED: CPS, mayor release hybrid learning framework for possible Chicago school reopenings in fall
EMBED More News Videos

Depending on your age and grade, the plan involves in-person instruction, remote learning, or both.



Teachers will join activists from New York to Los Angeles Monday to demand adequate classroom safety measures as schools all over the country debate reopening.

In Chicago, CTU will form a car caravan and head for City Hall before noon.

City teachers argue conditions aren't safe enough for in person learning here as we continue seeing a steady uptick of COVID-19 cases.

RELATED: Pediatricians give parents back-to-school advice to keep students safe from COVID-19 this fall
EMBED More News Videos

As school districts release their fall plans, some doctors are weighing in on whether it's safe for students, teachers and school employees to return.



CTU President Jesse Sharkey argues the reopening framework put out by Chicago Public Schools is no match for the city's newly resurgent spread of COVID-19.

"It's not about having enough hand washing stations," Sharkey said. "It's going in the wrong direction. Numbers are going up."

"It's not appropriate to open in person learning in an environment with raising contagion," said Sharkey.

"We're going to be in classrooms six feet apart. I cannot do small groups with my students. I cannot have one-on-one time with my students. They can't hug each other. They can't shake each other's hands," said Andrea Parker, a teacher. "They can't be too close to each other. They can't share pencils. They can't sit close and share ideas. It's not going to be what you think it is."

The teacher's union demanded an all-remote start to the new school year comes as Chicago Public Schools continues to gather feedback and work on a final re-opening plan, one that as of now offers parents the choice between a hybrid model that gives children at least some classroom instruction, or an all-remote learning experience.

In Logan Square Monday, a group composed mainly of parents and students stood firmly on the side of teachers.

The Northwest Side neighborhood is part of the 60639 zip code and one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, with an infection rate that continues to hover above 8%.

"Our children are not an experiment. And we're not okay with them going back to school. We are okay with them having a remote learning which is of quality," said Monica Espinoza, from the Logan Square Neighborhood Association.

CPS refused to be pressured into a decision, and said Monday that while they will not return to the classroom on September 8 unless they believe it is safe to do so.

CPS said in a statement, "Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our students and staff, and Chicago Public Schools won't open its doors on September 8 if public health officials don't deem it safe to do so. We continue to gather community feedback and closely monitor the public health data before making any final determinations for what learning will look like this fall."

The union has called on the mayor and CPS to focus on the best possible remote learning plan instead of trying to make a hybrid model work, which CTU argues puts students and staff at risk.

The union specifically called for ensured high-speed internet and devices for all students, especially those in underserved communities.

Chicago Public Schools discuss reopening plan at virtual town hall

In laying out its initial reopening framework. CPS said it has made large PPE investments, created pod system that should help with contact tracing and that it will have temperature checks at school. But CTU said the plan isn't thorough enough.

The timing of this rally significant because parents have until Friday to decide if they're opting in to the proposed hybrid CPS reopening plan, so this is one more thing for them to consider as they make that choice.

No final determination will be made until it is closer to the start of the school year, officials said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagoloopschoolscoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocpschicago public schoolschicago teachers unioncoronavirus outbreakstrikecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Puerto Rico added to Chicago COVID-19 travel quarantine order
Illinois reports 1,471 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths
Wicker Park restaurant temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19
CTU calls for remote learning for CPS to start year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Beirut explosion kills at least 70, injures thousands
CFD firefighters accused of removing BLM banner
3 shot in Gold Coast
CHA sends off students with college trunk party
Illinois reports 1,471 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths
CPD rescue runaway dog on Dan Ryan
Suspect charged in fatal shooting of boy, 9, on Near North Side
Show More
22-year-old killed while working at Burger King drive-thru
Indiana reports 836 new COVID-19 cases as governor extends restrictions
Teen found in woods 8 days after going missing
US nears 5 million coronavirus cases
Puerto Rico added to Chicago COVID-19 travel quarantine order
More TOP STORIES News