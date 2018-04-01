CHICAGO PROUD

Deadline extended for 2018 Chicago Latino Caucus Foundation scholarship

The Chicago Latino Caucus Foundation scholarship aims to help Latino students reach their goals of obtaining a higher education. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Latino Caucus Foundation scholarship aims to help Latino students reach their goals of obtaining a higher education.

The deadline to apply for the 2018 scholarship has been extended to April 30. Twenty-two scholarships will be awarded to Latino college students who are attending a two or four year college; living in Chicago and have at least a 3.0 gpa.

Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th Ward) is the Chairman of the Chicago Latino Caucus and stopped by ABC7 talk about the $5,000 scholarship.

For more information visit: http://ccclatinocaucus.org/2018-latino-caucus-foundation-scholarship/
