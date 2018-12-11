EDUCATION

Geneva teachers, students return to school Tuesday after contract ratified

EMBED </>More Videos

Students will be back in class Tuesday morning in west suburban Geneva after a nearly week-long teacher strike.

By
GENEVA, Ill. (WLS) --
Teachers and nearly 6,000 students in Geneva will be back in their classrooms Tuesday morning after the membership approved a deal Monday.

The new 5-year agreement came after a marathon 12 hour negotiation session with a federal mediator. Both sides say the deal was a true compromise, with the teachers in the union getting what they wanted: salaries which will compensate experienced teachers with advance degrees and fair compensation to attract new teachers.

"What we did here was find a model that would allow for the compensation to be good for every part of a teacher's career, so that way we can attract and retain the highest quality teacher," said Kevin Gannon, president of the Geneva Education Association.

While walking off the job was not ideal for educators, the union said it helped them to get a fair contact. In the past, salaries were a major dispute between the two sides.

Now, the parents, the district and the union are just happy it's all over. The union says two-thirds of the 450 members of the union voted in favor of the tentative agreement.

Students missed five days of school, but will only have to make up one. High school students will have their finals postponed until after the winter break.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationstriketeachersunionsGeneva
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Geneva students return to class Tuesday after teachers ratify union contract
Geneva teachers union, district officials meet with federal mediator amid strike
Geneva teacher strike continues for fourth day
Geneva teachers on strike after contract negotiations break down
EDUCATION
Late UIC art history professor bequeaths $1M to school
School programs equip students to respond to bullying, sexual assault
Geneva students return to class Tuesday after teachers ratify union contract
New Mexico teacher motivates through music
More Education
Top Stories
4 in custody after police chase starting in Coal City ends at McCormick Place
Indiana HS football player charged with killing pregnant cheerleader
Metra BNSF riders vent at officials during meeting in Western Springs
Teens allegedly attacked at mall over parking spot
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny on Tuesday
Search intensifies for mom who vanished on Thanksgiving Day
Police use Taser on Lakeview home invader
Chicago's most-wanted drug lord in PR battle over consulate bombing
Show More
Woman found dead in son's Palatine home after he was killed when trying to run over police
Challenger alleges fraud, dirty tricks by alderman connected to Speaker Madigan
Amtrak train on way to Chicago strikes vehicle in West Virginia
Ariana Grande adds 2nd United Center show for 2019 tour
3-year-old girl dies after uncle slit her throat, police say
More News