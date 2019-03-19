Education

Golden Apple winners: Lake View, Maine East high school teachers recognized for hard work, dedication

EMBED <>More Videos

Two teachers from the Chicago area were surprised with 2019 Golden Apple Excellence in Teaching awards this week. Erin Unander, who teaches math at Lake View High School on the cit

By Meghan Kluth
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teachers from the Chicago area were surprised with 2019 Golden Apple Excellence in Teaching awards this week: Erin Unander of Lake View High School and Judy Tyler of Maine East High School.

Unander and Tyler were two of ten Golden Apple recipients this year, chosen from 550 Illinois teachers nominated for their hard work and dedication. This is the first year the Golden Apple Foundation extended the competition state-wide.

EMBED More News Videos

Two teachers from the Chicago area were surprised with 2019 Golden Apple Excellence in Teaching awards this week. Judy Tyler, who teaches AP Biology at Maine East High School in no



Unander, who teaches math at Lake View on Chicago's North Side, said she almost called out on Tuesday due to a foot injury.

"I needed to be there for them. We were doing similar triangles today. I couldn't miss that," Unander said.

"There was a moment yesterday when I heard Erin was injured. I was afraid she wasn't coming to school today, but Erin said, 'No, I have too much to do with my students. I can't possibly miss school,'" said Paul Karafiol, Lake View's principal.

While Unander didn't expect the honor, her students were not surprised at all.

"I'm really proud of her. I know she's been working really hard for this. She's been trying everything. Even with the boot, hurt and all, she's been working really hard," said Mia Racines, a sophomore at Lake View.

"What I think is most important is that Erin is now going to become a member of the Academy of Educators. So what that means, is that she will be helping prepare that next generation of teachers in Illinois to teach in schools of need," said Alan Mather, president of the Golden Apple Foundation.

Judy Tyler, who teaches AP Biology at Maine East in north suburban Park Ridge, was also surprised with her Golden Apple award. She was completely shocked and moved to tears.

"A lot of people in this building deserve to be recognized, because they're hardworking, dedicated - this building is so dedicated to their students. I share it with everyone," Tyler said.

District 207 Superintendent Ken Wallace said Tyler is "the epitome of a teacher."

Unander and Tyler received a spring sabbatical from Golden Apple partner Northwestern University at no cost and a $5,000 cash prize.

To find out more about the Golden Apple Foundation and this year's winners, visit www.goldenapple.org.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
educationchicagolakeviewpark ridgeteacheraward
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Jason Van Dyke resentencing bid rejected by Illinois Supreme Court
Wendy's manager charged with child sex assault
3 dead as hundreds of homes flooded across Midwest
Striking CSO musicians to play free concerts
New York officers corral wayward cow running on expressway
Spring break warning: Miami police chief sounds alarm after fights, shooting
Pigeon auctioned for $1.4M
Show More
Hairstylist loses life savings to catfish using US Marine's picture
Mike Trout, Angels finalizing contract worth more than $430 million
'Honey Boo Boo' TV star 'Mama June' arrested in Alabama
ITC official gives tearful apology to residents for facility fire
Corona missing child: Investigators, plumber spotted at boy's home
More TOP STORIES News