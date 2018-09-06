EDUCATION

Jesse Sharkey named new president of Chicago Teachers Union

New leadership is taking over the Chicago Teacher's Union after Karen Lewis announced her retirement.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Jesse Sharkey will take over as president and the union's political director, Stacy Davis Gates, is now vice president.

Jesse Sharkey will take over as president and the union's political director, Stacy Davis Gates, is now vice president.

Sharkey worked alongside Karen Lewis and had served as CTU's vice president since 2010.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to work with Karen as a colleague and a partner in our battle for educational justice for our students and for the rights and dignity of our 27,000 members," said Sharkey.

Davis Gates was a teacher for 12 years before joining CTU.
