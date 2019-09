Newsviews: Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson

EMBED >More News Videos Summer vacation is coming to an end for Chicago Public School students. Part 1.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Summer vacation is coming to an end for Chicago Public School students.Students are due back in class on Tuesday to start the new school year.However just this past week, the Chicago Teachers Union rejected an independent fact-finder's recommendation for a new contract. That triggers a 30-day cooling off period after which teachers could go on strike. However, both sides say they're committed to continuing negotiations.On Wednesday, the school board approved a $7.7 billion budget.Here to talk about all this, Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson.More information for parents can be found at: www.cps.edu/b2s