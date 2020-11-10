New Trier High School returns to partial in-person learning, Lincoln-Way return to remote instruction

NEW LENOX, Ill. (WLS) -- Suburban schools have grappled with the decision to bring students back in buildings or stay remote.New Trier High School returned to partial in-person learning Tuesday morning.The Winnetka school offered students saliva testing for COVID-19.In the southwest suburbs, about 600 students are in quarantine in the Lincoln Way school district.The district announced they will return to remote learning beginning Thursday because of a rise in COVID-19 cases.In a letter from the superintendent, Lincoln-Way parents district-wide were warned of an increase in COVID-19 cases and exposure in all three of their schools.School officials claimed there was no transmission during the school day, but rather traced to social gatherings and family settings.On Monday, the school announced about 600 students were in quarantine district-wide, and because of that, they've decided to shift to remote learning starting Thursday.Colleen Rosko's nephew is a junior at Lincoln way East High School."It's either stay open or shut down. It's very sad cause in the end, the kids lose and I don't think they get enough learning sitting there on the computer at home," Rosko said.Christophe Gsell sent his daughter to a local grade school and said so far, the school's plan to keep kids in class and safe has worked for them."They implemented all of the procedures. We check the kids every morning before they go to school, and if they are safe to go we send then to school. They have limited number of kids in the bus as well so we feels safe for now," he said.The School District said they hope to return to a hybrid program, what they call "blended learning" by Monday, December 7.