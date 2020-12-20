our chicago

Remote learning during Chicago coronavirus pandemic creates added challenges

Khan Academy offers free lessons in math, science, humanities
By Kay Cesinger

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Students in Chicago and many in the suburbs have been out of the classroom for months now because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But a recent report by McKinsey and Company found that with remote learning, students -- on average -- are likely to have experienced nine months of learning loss in math.

Students of color could be up to a year behind.

Elaine Allensworth, director of the University of Chicago's Consortium on School Research, joined Our Chicago Sunday to talk about this and what can be done going forward after the kids' winter break.

RELATED: CPS, CTU continue to clash over return to classroom plan

Sal Khan, the founder and CEO of Khan Academy, a nonprofit online learning platform with free lessons in math, science and humanities in 46 languages also joined the show.

For more information on Schoolhouse World, visit their website.
