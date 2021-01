CPS, CTU still without deal; Lightfoot said in-person learning will resume Monday as planned

EMBED >More News Videos There is still no deal between Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union as of early Saturday as the district tries to reopen in-person learning for some students on Monday.

Nope, nope, nope. We were well on our way, working toward an agreement around all key components with the people who are actually at the bargaining table (much like what’s happening in other cities).



In the last hour, the mayor has wrecked it all.



Those are the facts. — ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) January 30, 2021

EMBED >More News Videos Health experts discussed the CPS return to in-person learning plan Friday.

WATCH: CPS CEO Janice Jackson gives update on negotiations

EMBED >More News Videos Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson gave an update on negotiations Friday.

EMBED >More News Videos While some parents want their children to return to classrooms, others feel CPS is not prepared to handle COVID-19.

WATCH: CTU Executive Board member Quentin Washington weighs in on CPS negotiations

EMBED >More News Videos CTU Executive Board member Quentin Washington weighed in on CPS negotiations Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is still no deal between Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union as of early Saturday, as the district tries to reopen in-person learning for some kindergarten through eighth grade students on Monday.Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that while the district and union leadership agree on some items of contention in principle, union leadership has refused to put those agreements in writing and instead has added more items to the negotiating table that are not related to the public safety issues related to reopening some classrooms during the COVID-19 pandemic.The mayor said that CPS is still planning to open in-person learning for the students who signed up for it on Monday, and she expects CPS teachers to show up to their classrooms to teach those students. If they do not, she said she would be forced to take further action, but did not specify what that action would be. She pointed to the tens of millions of dollars CPS said it's spent on safety measures, highlighting air filter systems, and argued CPS' plan is working with some students already returning to the classroom earlier this month without major issues."These are the same rigorous public health standards we have applied in every aspect of our city's response during this terrible pandemic. And we have moved mountains to make that happen in classrooms," Lightfoot said.As negotiations between CTU and CPS continue, all some frustrated CPS parents can do is wait while the two sides bicker over safety issues related to reopening some classrooms during the pandemic."It's their responsibility as leaders of this city to provide this service. Get it done! Compromise," said Ryan Griffin with the Chicago Parent Collective. "To be fighting over issues that may not be solvable today but we can make progress on, that's what we are looking for as parents."While most parents chose to keep their children at school, other parents hope they can send their children back to school Monday."We just want the option of two days. All this advocacy just to have two days within the classroom, said Sarah Sachen, CPS parent.An estimated 71,000 students are expected to return to class.Mayor Lightfoot said her own daughter is among those already back in the classroom, as she tris to stress that she believes in-person learning is safe."Throughout the entire COVID-19 crisis, our singular priority has been ensuring the safe instruction at each of our kids, as well as the safety of our entire CPS community," the mayor said.However, CTU officials have told their members to continue to teach remotely as they prepare for a possible lock out. Hundreds of CPS teachers and their supporters rallied in these car caravans throughout the city Saturday morning."They're trying to accomplish with force what they can't accomplish with persuasion, and of course, what we've told them, that's not going to work," said Jesse Sharkey, CTU president.The CTU's comments came one day after Mayor Lightfoot accused the union of creating chaos and issued what appeared to be an ultimatum as CTU members voted to remain virtual for now."Those teachers need to be there to greet their students and teach them in person," Mayor Lightfoot said.Along with 10,000 teachers, 65,000 kindergarten through eighth grade are set to return Monday, and while this return remains unclear currently, CPS said significant progress was made but important issues remain unresolved.Lightfoot said she and the city remain at the negotiating table and would stay at the table through the night if necessary.The CTU responded in a tweet, saying simply, "We don't need closing arguments. We need leadership."They continued in another tweet, saying, "Nope, nope, nope. We were well on our way, working toward an agreement around all key components with the people who are actually at the bargaining table (much like what's happening the other cities). In the last hour, the mayor has wrecked it all. Those are the facts."In a statement they added, "Unfortunately, rather than build on the progress that has been made between our Union and the Chicago Public Schools bargaining team, Mayor Lightfoot is disrupting every possible settlement, compromise our partnership. The educators in the room were close to reaching an agreement. The boss stepped in at the 11th hour and blew it to pieces. We will continue working toward an agreement, but we need real progress in critical areas....We have a willing partner in the CPS team. But CPS needs a willing boss.""Our goal remains clear that we want to reach a deal, we want to reach a deal quickly, so that our parents and students have the certainty and stability that they need in order to know that they have options and that their kids will be educated appropriately," CPS CEO Janice Jackson said.Mayor Ligthfoot and Jackson released a joint statement Saturday afternoon that said:CTU said earlier Friday while there has been some progress in talks, several issues are holding up an agreement.Among them, the CTU said CPS has rejected adopting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention health metrics to determine if schools can reopen safely. They also want a phased reopening of schools as teachers get vaccinated, weekly rapid testing of teachers and students, and accommodations for teachers with health issues and those that are caring for a loved one with health issues. CTU also wants agreement on closing schools again if it becomes necessary."Will we have enough, social, emotional support in our school communities when the building's reopened? No, we will not in the middle of a pandemic," CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Gates said. "Will we have enough nurses in the buildings when our students return? No, not enough. Again, there's nothing magical about the facility; buildings do not provide equity, what provides equity is an allocation of resources that bring the things that our students need into the building."They said Friday they plan to work through the weekend until a deal is reached.CTU members picked up signs at their headquarters Friday, preparing for the possibility of being locked out as things remain unsettled.Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady hosted a virtual meeting with doctors with connections to CPS on social media Friday. Everyone on the call was supportive of the plan to have in-person learning for kindergarten through eighth grade on Monday.Jackson pointed out that other schools have been able to restart in-person learning without so much back and forth, and said a resolution is needed.Gates insisted the union is not looking to strike."We are not talking about a strike," she said. "Our members voted collectively for a remote work action. So, I want that to be clarified. No one, no one, our members they want to teach. It's not if we reopen, it's how we reopen."The CTU said progress is being made on cleaning protocols, masking and ventilation that could lead to a deal.Educators have voted to remain remote until there is an agreement, but the mayor is steadfast on getting K through 8 students back in classrooms on Monday.Both sides agree that a strike would be devastating.The roughly 355,000-student district, which turned to full-time online instruction last March because of the pandemic, has gradually welcomed students back. Thousands of pre-kindergarten and special education students resumed in-person learning earlier this month, and teachers who didn't return to their classrooms were punished CPS teachers were all eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, but they are not scheduled to begin getting it until February.