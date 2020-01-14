strike

Teachers strike date set for 4 District 228 south suburban high schools

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Teachers at four south suburban high schools say they have set a strike date if the district cannot reach a deal by the end of the month.

The schools affected include Bremen High School, Hillcrest High School, Oak Forest High School, and Tinley Park High School -- which will impact roughly 5,000 students.

The union said there are no scheduled bargaining dates with officials of District 228.

"It is unfortunate that a strike date has been set, but it is my sincere hope that a strike will not occur. At this time, there are three outstanding bargaining items that would require the Board to eliminate programs, reduce staff, or raise taxes, none of which is acceptable to the Board," says Bremen High School District 228 Superintendent Bill Kendall. "If the Board were to agree to the JFA's proposal, the district would accumulate roughly $7 million in debt. This would ultimately harm our students and taxpayers."

"We cannot reach a deal unless the board comes back to the table to negotiate. We don't want to go on strike. What we want is to reach a fair contract agreement that puts our students first," BHSD228-JFA President Greg Fitch said.

If no deal is reached, teachers plan to walk off the job on January 27.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationtinley parkoak forestcountry club hillsstriketeachers
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STRIKE
CPS teacher absences spike on first strike make-up day
UChicago Medical Center trauma programs again close as strike looms
IHSA drops appeal of order allowing CPS runners to compete
Chicago high school cross country runners to compete in state meet
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing Schaumburg woman found dead inside trunk of car in Chicago
Chicago Bears move training camp back to Halas Hall
Aurora man killed in hit-and-run crash identified
Suspect fatally shot in shootout with Gary police killed woman at Merrillville hotel, police say
DUI charge dropped against retired priest accused in fatal Orland Park hit-and-run
Nik Wallenda to attempt highwire walk across active volcano
Winter Weather Advisory issued for possible freezing drizzle
Show More
Trump supporters line up overnight for Milwaukee rally
Woman sues American Airlines claiming employee sent her creepy texts
Serial killer suspected in 1976 DuPage Co. cold case murder, authorities say
Chicago woman with rare condition shares how blood donations helped save her life
Man, 77, found dead after SW Side house fire
More TOP STORIES News