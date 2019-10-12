Weekend Watch: Mayor Lightfoot and CPS teacher salary

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.
As the standoff between the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools continues, we're taking a closer look at a comment made by Mayor Lori Lightfoot about teacher pay in Chicago.
Kiannah Speda-Miller with the BGA stopped by ABC7 to talk more about the issue.
RELATED: Chicago Teachers Union calls latest offer from city 'insulting' less than a week before possible strike
The union wants enforceable class sizes to be put in the contract, but said CPS won't do that. The union is also pushing for increased staffing.
The city has offered the teachers a 16 percent raise over five years.
The teachers union has set their strike date for October 17.
