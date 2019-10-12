better government association

Weekend Watch: Mayor Lightfoot and CPS teacher salary

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.

As the standoff between the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools continues, we're taking a closer look at a comment made by Mayor Lori Lightfoot about teacher pay in Chicago.

Kiannah Speda-Miller with the BGA stopped by ABC7 to talk more about the issue.

RELATED: Chicago Teachers Union calls latest offer from city 'insulting' less than a week before possible strike

The union wants enforceable class sizes to be put in the contract, but said CPS won't do that. The union is also pushing for increased staffing.

The city has offered the teachers a 16 percent raise over five years.

The teachers union has set their strike date for October 17.

For more articles by the Better Government Association visit www.bettergov.org/.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagolori lightfootbetter government associationchicago teachers unioncpschicago public schoolsstrikenegotiationsteachers
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
Weekend Watch: Duckworth/Trump California homelessness
Weekend Watch: Fact-checking Rep. Sean Casten's statement on climate change
Weekend Watch: Property Tax Relief Task Force
Weekend Watch: Congressman Adam Kinzinger's statement on gun control
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Johnson addresses criticism following IG review of Laquan McDonald shooting
CTU calls latest offer from city 'insulting' less than a week before possible strike
'Serial stowaway' Marilyn Hartman arrested at O'Hare
Doctor finds herself as patient after cancer diagnosis
CTA hosts job fair, bus mechanics and drivers wanted
Free flu shots offered at Chicago clinics, events
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, windy Saturday
Show More
Oscar-nominated actor, Robert Forster, dies at 78
St. Charles North football team dedicates game to teammate with brain injury
Chicago area mom celebrates 5 years cancer free with 'miracle' baby boy
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Chicago Costume Company shares 2019 Halloween costume trends
More TOP STORIES News