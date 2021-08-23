Shooting on Eisenhower Expressway leaves 2 hurt near California, Illinois State Police say

State police said the shooting was reported on eastbound I-290 near California Avenue around 2:19 p.m. Troopers shut down all inbound lanes for the investigation around 3:30 p.m. All lanes were reopened around 5:30 p.m.
Two people with gunshot wounds drove to a local hospital, police said. No information was immediately available on their conditions.
Two people were killed and one was injured in a shooting and single-car crash on the Eisenhower Expressway Sunday.