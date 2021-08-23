expressway shooting

Shooting on Eisenhower Expressway leaves 2 hurt near California, Illinois State Police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

2 hurt in Eisenhower Expwy. shooting, inbound lanes shut down

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The inbound Eisenhower Expressway was shut down Monday afternoon while Illinois State Police investigated a shooting that left two people hurt.

State police said the shooting was reported on eastbound I-290 near California Avenue around 2:19 p.m. Troopers shut down all inbound lanes for the investigation around 3:30 p.m. All lanes were reopened around 5:30 p.m.

RELATED | Live Chicago area traffic map



Two people with gunshot wounds drove to a local hospital, police said. No information was immediately available on their conditions.

Two people were killed and one was injured in a shooting and single-car crash on the Eisenhower Expressway Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchicagonear west sidecar accidentsexpressway shootingcar accidentillinois state policehighways
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPRESSWAY SHOOTING
2 dead, 1 injured after shooting, car crash on Eisenhower Expressway
2 questioned in suburban teacher's Dan Ryan shooting death released
License plate reader cameras coming to Chicago area expressways
Special ed teacher killed in Dan Ryan shooting crossfire
TOP STORIES
Chicago to mandate vaccine for all city workers, Lightfoot says
Former Chicago Blackhawk Jimmy Hayes dead at 31
IL reports 3,003 COVID cases, 8 deaths
No need to rush for COVID booster shot, experts say
CPS teachers return to classrooms as CTU calls for COVID protections
Chicago's only Black woman-owned bookstore
Rev. Jackson, wife responding to COVID-19 treatment, family says
Show More
LIVE: 44 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Rollover crash kills mother from Markham, ISP says
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, warmer Monday
1 killed, 1 injured in fiery crash on SE Side
More TOP STORIES News