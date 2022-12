Pickup truck bursts into flames after crash on Eisenhower Expressway: Illinois State Police

A truck crash caused flames on the Eisenhower Expressway in Cook County, Illinois State Police said.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A pickup truck burst into flames on Tuesday morning in the outbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway.

Chopper 7HD captured a video of the incident at 17th Avenue.

Illinois State Police said this was the result of a two-vehicle crash.

The driver was able to get out and no one was injured.

