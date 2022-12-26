3 injured in 8-car Rockton, IL crash amid winter weather

Rockton, Illinois about 100 miles northwest of Chicago, near Rockford

As the Rockton weather turned ugly Friday, 3 people were injured in an 8-car crash, fire officials said.

ROCKTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were injured in an eight-car crash near Rockford as winter weather walloped the Chicago area, emergency responders said.

Rockton, Illinois firefighters responded to the crash in the 8800-block of North Main Road about 4 p.m. Friday, and worked in "treacherous" sub-zero, near white-out conditions, the Rockton Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post.

Eight vehicles were involved, and no one was seriously injured, Rockton fire officials said. Three people were taken to a local hospital.

The roadway was closed for some time, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation.

There was also a 50-car crash on the Ohio turnpike Friday, in which one person died and multiple people were injured. A tanker overturned in northwest Indiana Friday, as well, that blocked traffic for hours, as freezing temperatures made roadways slick.

Rockton is roughly 100 miles northwest of Chicago, along the Wisconsin border.