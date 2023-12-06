A group called Sanctuary Cities is behind two new billboards in El Paso, Texas, saying San Francisco and New York "welcome immigrants."

Website calls Chicago 'sanctuary city' for migrants as billboards for SF, NYC pop up in El Paso, TX

EL PASO, Texas -- Chicago is featured in a new "Sanctuary Cities" website connected to billboards that have been put up in El Paso, Texas.

One of the signs reads "San Francisco welcomes immigrants." The other says "New York City welcomes immigrants."

It was not immediately known if a physical billboard highlighting Chicago exists.

The message is clear, but the intent is not.

A little-known group called Sanctuary Cities says it is behind the signs, and its website suggests sanctuary cities have ample services to help undocumented immigrants.

Chicago is listed on the website, alongside San Francisco and New York City.

The group has not responded to questions about the billboards.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.