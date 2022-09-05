Mayor Lightfoot asks Chicagoans to help Texas migrants after more arrive in city

Migrant families arrived in Chicago last week, as well

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lightfoot is calling on Chicagoans to help get migrants arriving from Texas on their feet after more came to the city Sunday.

Another busload of migrants arrived in Chicago Sunday from Texas.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said, if the state of Texas won't do what's right by these migrants, the city of Chicago will step up.

She was steadfast in her message to the Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Sunday.

"There could be a level of coordination and cooperation, but he chooses to do none of those things," Lightfoot said.

Chicago's mayor is beyond frustrated by the Texas governor after another bus carrying 50 migrants arrived in Chicago.

The mayor, once again, voiced her frustration over Abbott's actions, adding that Chicago will show them what America's values are truly about.

"What we must do in this moment, is make sure that we do live our values," Lightfoot said.

City leaders and nonprofit groups are working to provide a warm welcome to the latest round of migrant families.

"We need to make sure that the memory that they have of Chicago and the United States is favorable," Lightfoot said. "I want them to feel like, in this moment, that they came to this city and we wrapped our arms around them and loved them and supported them."

The mayor took aim at the leaders from the state that put them on the bus to Chicago, in the first place.

"We're talking about human beings, who have themselves gone through an incredible journey just to get to the United States. I think the decent human thing to do is to cooperate and collaborate," she said.

Lightfoot said her administration has yet to hear any official word from the Texas governor's office.

"He is manufacturing a human crisis, and it makes no sense to me," Lightfoot added. "It's decidedly unpatriotic and un-American. I understand the pressures that the people of Texas and some of the other border states are under. We see that on a daily basis. But the thing to do is not this."

Last week, approximately 60 migrants arrived on what was assumed as just the first round of buses into the city.

Abbott had announced Wednesday night that the first bus had arrived at Union Station.

"Chicago is a welcoming city and as such has collaborated across various departments and agencies to ensure we greeted them with dignity and respect," the mayor said in a previous statement.

For their safety, ABC7 Chicago blurred the faces of the migrants who arrived in Chicago, unless they gave permission to show them.

Abbott has previously bused migrants to Washington, D.C. and New York.

Since their initial arrival, many local agencies are working with the city to help with emergency resources for the migrants.

Lightfoot said the city has since reached out on the federal and state level for aid and is calling upon anyone who wants to help these migrant families to donate.

The city is in the process of identifying drop-off locations for donations, but some items needed include:

- Gift cards

- New clothing (including cold weather clothing, underwear is a priority)

- Athletic shoes

- New hygiene items (toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, soap, shampoo)

- Feminine hygiene products

- Diapers

- Reusable bags (duffle bags and suitcases)

- Backpacks

- Baby formula

- Blankets

- Books for kids (Spanish)

- Strollers

Food or used items will not be accepted.

For more information on how you can become a volunteer or make a donation, visit Chicago.gov.