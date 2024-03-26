Elburn veterinarian, dog show judge, due in court on child porn charges,

King said he worked at MedVet Chicago, judged dog shows for American Kennel Club; AKC revokes privileges in response to charges

Elburn veterinarian and Westminster Dog Show judge Adam King will appear in federal court Tuesday on child pornography charges.

Elburn veterinarian and Westminster Dog Show judge Adam King will appear in federal court Tuesday on child pornography charges.

Elburn veterinarian and Westminster Dog Show judge Adam King will appear in federal court Tuesday on child pornography charges.

Elburn veterinarian and Westminster Dog Show judge Adam King will appear in federal court Tuesday on child pornography charges.

ELBURN, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago-area veterinarian and a judge at dog shows is due in federal court for a detention hearing Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Adam King of Elburn shared child pornography electronically with an unidentified person in New York.

The complaint said King also made comments online about drugging and sexually abusing children. The complaint also said he made comments about a plan to sexually assault his unborn child, who's being born via surrogate, even sharing a photo of an outfit he'd bought for the baby.

According to the complaint, "King is employed as a staff ophthalmologist at MedVet Chicago and the Ophthalmology Department Lead for MedVet nationally."

He's also described as a dog breeder and dog show judge for the American Kennel Club who planned to judge the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in May.

READ MORE: Northwest suburban Taekwondo instructor facing child porn charges

In a statement, a spokesperson for the American Kennel Club said they're aware of the situation, adding, "His judging privileges with both the American Kennel Club and the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show are revoked. We continue to follow the situation."

ABC7 has reached out to MedVet's corporate office for comment but have not heard back.