Huntley man working as Lake in the Hills Taekwondo instructor facing child porn charges

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- A Huntley man is facing child pornography charges.

A parent who did not want to be identified confirmed that 29-year-old Allen Nguyen was an instructor at Ha's Taekwondo in Lake in the Hills.

Nguyen is facing multiple counts of possession of child pornography, following his arrest by the Huntley Police Department at his apartment earlier this week after a four-month investigation.

The parent said she and her children had frequent interaction with Nguyen at Ha's Taekwondo.

A yellow piece of paper posted to the front of the academy is alerting the community of an emergency parents-only meeting at 7 p.m. to address concerns and to discuss how to move forward.

Multiple people commented on a Huntley PD Facebook post about Nguyen's arrest, saying their children were taught by Nguyen at Ha's Taekwondo and are in disbelief.

A parent said she is disgusted by the news and added that she pulled her children from Ha's Tae Kwon Do and no longer wants to be attached to the academy.

Parents whose children attend the Taekwondo told ABC7 they are beyond disgusted and angry. They feel betrayed by the studio after learning an instructor who's spent countless hours with their children has now been charged with child pornography.

"It's in your own neighborhood. It's shocking," parent Yesenia Cervantes said. "Thinking, 'oh, this is only a few blocks from my house. Let me see if I can put her in there.' It's hard, because who do you trust nowadays?"

The school said they are committed to regaining the community's trust by bringing in a professional and implementing new security programs.

An emergency parent-only meeting will be held 7 p.m. Friday at the Lake in the Hills studio.

In a statement, Ha's Tae Kwon Do said in part, "Ha's Taekwondo has been serving the community for 25 years. The recent arrest of our former employee, Allen, has been concerning to both the school and our students' parents. This employee had no record or warning signs. According to the Huntley Police Department, there is not connection between the arrest and our school."

Huntley Police Chief Robert A. Porter said in a statement, "I appreciate the work of our staff and various law enforcement partners who assisted us on this case. These are extremely difficult and challenging cases to work and I truly appreciate all of their efforts in bringing this individual to justice."