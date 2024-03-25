Elburn veterinarian charged with child porn, allegedly said he wanted to abuse his baby after birth

King said he worked at MedVet Chicago, judged dog shows for American Kennel Club; AKC revokes privileges in response to charges

ELBURN, Ill. (WLS) -- An Elburn veterinarian is charged with distributing child pornography, and allegedly made disturbing comments on line about wanting to abuse his baby after it was born.

FBI agents reported finding items in Adam King's home when they executed a search warrant earlier in March, according to a complaint filed last week. No one was at the home Monday.

The federal complaint alleges King distributed child pornography of boys and adult men electronically to someone in New York.

As a result of that investigation, federal agents secretly engaged him in electronic messages in which King allegedly made comments about planning to sexually assault his baby that was soon to be born via surrogate.

The complaint says he also messaged a photo of an outfit for the baby, as well as ultrasound images of the unborn child.

It's also alleged that King bragged about sedating children with a double adult dose of Benadryl before assaulting them.

According to the complaint, "King is employed as a staff ophthalmologist at MedVet Chicago and the Ophthalmology Department Lead for MedVet nationally."

He's also described as a Havanese dog breeder and dog show judge for the American Kennel Club.

A manager at Chicago MedVet would not confirm any connection to King, but on their website he's listed as one of the doctors. ABC7 has reached out to MedVet's corporate office, but have not heard back.

A spokesperson for the American Kennel Club released a statement saying they are aware of the situation and that King's "judging privileges with both the American Kennel Club and the Westminster Kennel Club dog show are revoked. We continue to follow the situation."