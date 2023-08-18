Body found in Lake Michigan identified as swimmer missing from Winnetka beach, authorities say

WINNETKA, Ill. (WLS) -- A body recovered in Wilmette Harbor Thursday was identifies as the man who went missing after jumping into Lake Michigan earlier this week in Winnetka, authorities said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the body as 18-year-old Ebrahim Akhoon.

The family of Akhoon told ABC7 that he was the man who authorities were searching for after he went missing in the water near Elder Lane Beach Tuesday morning.

The man's family said he had gone to the beach after work with some friends, and police found clothing during their search.

One family member said it's not clear why no one stopped the man from going in the water.

This is at least the 24th drowning to take place in Lake Michigan so far this year.