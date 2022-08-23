Chicago Board of Election Commissioners makes push to recruit poll workers

Thinking about becoming a poll worker? You can apply to be a Chicago election judge today.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ahead of the November general election, the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners is making an aggressive push to recruit poll workers.

It put out a flyer on Monday with artwork that says "Help Defend Democracy in Chicago."

Election workers have found themselves the subject of threats following former President Donald Trump's false claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

Election judges can make up to $230 and election coordinators make up to $450 for Election Day.

If you'd like to apply, click here.

