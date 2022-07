2 kids safe after father broke into Elgin home, kidnapped them at gunpoint, police say

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Elgin police said two children kidnapped by their father during an early morning home invasion have been found.

Investigators said a 28-year-old man was armed with a gun when he broke into a home near Chicago Street and Hill Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

He took the children and then drove off, but was later found and arrested, police said.

Police said both children are now safe.