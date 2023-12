Man wanted for bank robbery in Elmhurst, FBI says

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- The FBI is searching for a suspect who robbed a bank in the northwest suburbs.

Agents said a man walked into the US Bank on York Road in Elmhurst just before noon Saturday.

He reportedly handed a note to the teller demanding cash.

The FBI shared surveillance photos of the suspect. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a baseball hat and a black face mask.

Anyone who knows anything about the crime has been asked to call police.