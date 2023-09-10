Elmhurst Craft Beer Fest to raise money for programs, exhibits at Elmhurst History Museum

Beer novices and aficionados alike will be able to enjoy a variety of brews from renowned brewers, many of which are from Elmhurst.

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- Featuring craft beer, cider, mead, and seltzers from over 50 brewers, the 8th Annual Elmhurst Craft Beer Fest will make its return Saturday, September 16 from 1 - 6 p.m. on the stunning grounds of the Elmhurst History Museum, 120 East Park Ave. The fest is hosted by the Elmhurst Heritage Foundation, the nonprofit fundraising arm for the Elmhurst History Museum and proceeds benefit the educational programs and exhibits for the museum and the Churchville School House.

Beer novices and aficionados alike will be able to enjoy a variety of brews from renowned brewers, many of which are from Elmhurst, including Elmhurst Brewing and Bottle Theory, and others, such as Afterthought, Goldfinger and Revolution. Giving fest attendees a chance to relax while sampling their favorite beverage, PettyCash and Lake Effect will perform on the music stage throughout the afternoon. Tacos will be available for purchase onsite from Rigo's Tacos.

"We are thrilled to bring the Elmhurst Craft Beer Fest back for the 8th year! Thanks to the dedication of our team and generous sponsors, this year will be our largest Fest to date, with over 50 breweries in attendance," said Cathy Jordan with the Elmhurst Heritage Foundation. "Over the years the fest has grown into an amazing community event, and we can't wait to welcome everyone to enjoy an afternoon supporting the beautiful Elmhurst History Museum."

Elmhurst Craft Beer Fest tickets may be purchased here. Discounted tickets are available now, featuring $45 tickets and VIP, early entry tickets, allowing entry at noon for $55. After September 8, admission tickets will be $55 and $70 for VIP entry. Tickets include a 3 oz. commemorative tasting glass, 18 drink tickets, live music, and light snacks. Designated driver tickets are $20. The first 200 attendees to arrive will also receive a $5 City Centre gift card that may be used after the fest in Elmhurst City Center restaurants.