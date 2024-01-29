74-year-old woman hit, killed by vehicle in Elmhurst ID'd

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- The elderly woman hit and killed by a vehicle Friday morning in the west suburbs has been identified.

The DuPage County Coroner's Office said Rosemary Rice, 74, of Elmhurst was hit about 7 a.m. near York and Diversey streets in Elmhurst.

Rice died from her injuries as a result of the traffic crash, police said.

She was walking across York Street when she was hit by a 2004 Toyota minivan driving north, police said.

The exact circumstances that led to the crash were not immediately known. Police said dense fog weather conditions may have contributed to causing the crash.

York Street was closed until 10:30 a.m. between Diversey Street and Grand Avenue as police investigated.

The Elmhurst Police Department and the DuPage MERIT Major Crash Investigation Unit are investigating the crash.

No further information was available.

