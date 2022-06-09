ice cream

Dipsy Desserts' Elmhurst location now open, featuring custom ice cream bars

Looking for new ice cream places? Try Dipsy Desserts in Elmhurst
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Get custom ice cream bar at Dipsy Desserts in Elmhurst

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It started as an ice cream cart: Now the sweet treats have found a permanent home.

Dipsy Desserts creates custom ice cream bars.

They've been popular at weddings and parties the last few years.

The husband-and-wife-team has now opened a storefront in Elmhurst.

Meghan and Jim Swint joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday to talk more about the expansion of their business.

Meghan said their catering business grew so much, they decided to look for a brick-and-mortar location as the COVID pandemic eased.

Those who try Dipsy Desserts can pick their ice cream flavor, dip and toppings. They even have a dairy-free flavor.

Visit dipsydesserts.com for more information.
