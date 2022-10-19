Loyola University Chicago scholarship honors Mamie Till-Mobley, mother of Emmett Till

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A scholarship honoring Mamie Till-Mobley has been established at Loyola University Chicago.
She was the mother of Emmett Till, the Black teenager murdered while visiting family in Mississippi.
His killing played a role in the civil rights movement.
Mamie Till-Mobley was a 1971 graduate of Loyola's graduate school of education. The scholarship is sponsored by Loyola's Black Alumni Board.
