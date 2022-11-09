Chicago shooting: 15-year-old girl shot inside parked vehicle in Englewood, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen girl was injured in a Tuesday night shooting on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Englewood neighborhood's 800 block of West 63rd Street at about 7:15 p.m., police said. A 15-year-old girl was sitting in a parked vehicle when she was shot in the buttocks.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: 14-year-old boy shot on Brighton Park sidewalk, police say

A family member took the victim to St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition, police said. She will be transferred to Comer Children's Hospital.

There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.