Chicago shooting: 14-year-old boy shot on Brighton Park sidewalk, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy was shot on a Southwest Side sidewalk on Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Brighton Park neighborhood's 4000 block of South Archer Avenue at about 4:55 p.m., police said. A 14-year-old boy was on the sidewalk when he was shot in the leg.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: 2 teens shot in South Austin alley, police say

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Police did not say if anyone is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.