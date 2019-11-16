Arts & Entertainment

Chicago Made: Gray Matters Games

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Chicago Made series highlights the local entrepreneurs and creative minds who make our city stand out.

Gray Matters Games designs and publishes lively and cognitively challenging experiences for people with active minds. Through its games, Gray Matters promotes community, encourages fun and gives back to Alzheimer's research.

Gray Matters Games began during a family road trip, when co-founder Joe Barron's creativity came to life, and he entertained a car full of passengers with his new, trivia-based game. After testing it with friends and family, as well as adding a few fun twists, the initial concept for the company's first game, You Bet-Cha!was born.

Joe Barron and Gray Matters Games co-founder Lauren Barron joined ABC7 to show how to take game night to the next level.

To learn more about Gray Matters Games, visit graymattersgames.com.
